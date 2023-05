Dylan Slevin is back in action on the big stage on the PDC Euro Tour this evening.

The Borrisokane darts player is in Wieze, Belgium competing in the Belgian Darts Open.

Dylan has been drawn against Derry native and two-time major winner Daryl Gurney in round one, with the game set to get underway at approximately 6.30pm.





The winner of this evening’s game will go on to round two tomorrow afternoon to play Germany’s Martin Schindler.