The draws have been made for the World Darts Championship.

Tipperary’s Dylan Slevin will be making his debut at the biggest event in darts when it gets underway at Alexandra Palace in London on December 15th.

The 21-year-old Borrisokane man has been drawn into the first round where he will take on German native and world number 59 Florian Hempel.





The winner of that game will take on world number 15 Dimitri Van den Bergh in the second round.