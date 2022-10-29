Borrisileigh crowned 2022 Intermediate camogie champions

Borrisileigh are the 2022 county Intermediate camogie champions.
That’s after they’ve beaten Shannon Rovers in this year’s dedider on a full-time score of 3-07 to 2-06.
Borrisileigh will go into the 2023 Tipperary senior camogie championship whilst for Shannon Rovers, it’s the third year in a row that they’ve been beaten in the intermediate decider.
Borrisileigh go into the Munster intermediate championship next weekend.
Meanwhile, Cashel King Cormacs have been crowned 2022 County Minor A camogie champions.
That’s after they defeated Moycarkey-Borris in today’s decider at the county camogie grounds.
The final score was Cashel 1-13 Moycarkey 2-06.