Big day of schools hurling and camogie today in Tipp

It’s a big day of Schools hurling and camogie in Tipperary.

Two Tipperary schools are in Harty Cup semi-finals this afternoon.

At 3pm in Mallow, Thurles CBS take on Midleton with a place in the final up for grabs.





Before that at 12.30pm in Kilmallock, Cashel Community School take on Ardscoil Rís in their semi-final tie.

It’s a busy day for the Casehl school as their camogie team is in Munster final action this afternoo.

It’s an all-Tipp final as Cashel take on Ursuline Thurles in the Boherlahan with throw-in at 2.15pm.