Diarmuid Barron has signed a contract extension with Munster.

The New Inn man, alongside Jeremy Loughman and Paddy Patterson, has signed a two-year entension with the province today.

Barron captained Munster for the first time last month and has worn the armband on three occasions.





The former Rockwell College student signed with Munster in 2018 and has gone on to play 63 times, scoring 9 tries.