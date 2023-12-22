Barron to lead Munster out against Leinster in Thomond Park

Diarmuid Barron wears the captains armband for Munster for their St. Stephens’ day clash with Leinster in a sold-out Thomond Park.

The New Inn man captains Graham Rowntree’s side wearing number 2 and is in the front row alongside Oli Jaeger, who makes his first start for the province.

Jaeger is one of four changes from last weekend’s side with Dave Kilcoyne, Edwin Edogbo and Simon Zebo all coming in to start.





Loughmore’s Brian Gleeson is on the bench for Munster whilst Craig Casey and Jack Crowley partner in midfield.

In line with IRFU player management guidelines, Tadhg Beirne and Conor Murray were unavailable for selection having featured in all five games since returning from international duty.

Kick-off on Tuesday is at 7.35pm.

Munster XV: Simon Zebo; Calvin Nash, Antoine Frisch, Alex Nankivell, Shane Daly; Jack Crowley, Craig Casey; Dave Kilcoyne, Diarmuid Barron (C), Oli Jager; Edwin Edogbo, Gavin Coombes; Tom Ahern, John Hodnett, Jack O’Donoghue.

Replacements: Eoghan Clarke, Jeremy Loughman, Stephen Archer, Brian Gleeson, Alex Kendellen, Paddy Patterson, Tony Butler, Seán O’Brien.