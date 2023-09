There was back-to-back Irish Greyhound Derby victories for a Tipperary trainer over the weekend.

On Saturday night, Killenaule’s Jennifer O’Donnell won the race for the second year in a row.

This year, O’Donnell trained ‘The Other Kobe’ to success in Shelbourne Park in a time of 29.11 seconds.





‘The Other Kobe’s’ victory comes a year after his litter brother ‘Born Warrior’ won the title last year.

The 1st place was worth €125,000.