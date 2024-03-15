Annual Panduit Carrick Wheelers St. Patrick’s Day race gears up latest renewal

The annual Panduit Carrick Wheelers St. Patrick’s Day race is gearing up for it’s latest renewal.

The Bobby Power memorial as it is now known has been a renowned day on the Irish cycling calendar since 1955.

This year’s event gets underway on Sunday with the 100km-route taking riders from Clonea and Kelly’s Gates along by the Curraghmore estate walls back to Crehana.





Club rider and Irish international Patrick O’Loughlin will be among those competing in the main event, the A1/A2 Bobby Power Memorial.

That race is off on Sunday at 11am with race HQ set at the Clonea Power GAA Club.