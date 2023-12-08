Aisling McCarthy signs with new club in Australia

Aisling McCarthy has switched clubs in Australia.

The Cahir native has spent the last four years as a member of West Coast Eagles, but has today announced that she has signed on with another Perth side in Fremantle Dockers.

The move is part of a trade between the two clubs with the West Coast Eagles gaining a higher pick in the draft along with Roxy Roux.





The move means McCarthy has joined a third club after starting her career down under with the Western Bulldogs.

In a post on X, the 27-year-old Tipp ladies footballer says she’s excited to get to work on a new chapter.

Aisling joins fellow Irish players Orlagh Lally (Meath), Joanne Cregg (Roscommon), Amy Mulholland (Armagh) and Áine Tighe (Leitrim) at the Perth side.