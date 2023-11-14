Age Grades to remain the same in Tipperary for 2024

Age grades in Tipperary will remain the same in 2024.

That was one of a number of motions voted on by delegates at the November County Committee Meeting.

For 2024, underage competitions will be played at U13, U15 and U17 once again.





That’s after the motion put forward by the Tipperary Coiste na nÓg to keep the status quo was passed.

Meanwhile, U19 and U21 will also remain in place after a motion by Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams to replace both grades with an U20 age grade was defeated.

Elsewhere, in the county hurling championships next year, a divisional winner who finishes second in their group will now be exempt from a preliminary quarter-final and will instead be guaranteed a place in the last eight.

Among the other motions passed was the proposal to have promotion and relegation in division one of the county hurling and football leagues. This will come into effect in 2024.