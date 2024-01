The Tipperary senior lades football team has been named ahead of the start of the National League.

Peter Creedon’s side get their Division 2 campaign underway on Sunday at 2pm away to Cavan.

28 players from 14 different clubs have been named to the panel, including AFLW players Aishling Moloney, Anna Rose Kennedy and Niamh Martin.





The 2024 Tipperary senior ladies football squad: