Listen back to Friday February 10th, 2023’s edition of Across The Line with Paul Carroll.

On this week’s show:

– Shane McGrath and Michael Ryan preview Tipperary vs Kilkenny in the National Hurling League.





– We hear from Gearoid O’Connor who has been flying high with Tipperary and UL.

– Muiris Walsh looks ahead to St. Michael’s FAI Junior Cup last 16 tie with Hibernian.

– Talking Dogs with Barry Drake.

Listen below: