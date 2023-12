The draws have been made for the Corn Uí Mhuirí preliminary quarter-finals.

Abbey CBS in Tipp Town are the only Tipperary school in the Munster U19A schools football competition and they qualified for the knockout stages.

They’ve been drawn to play Cork side Hamilton High School Bandon in their preliminary quarter-final tie with the other prelim seeing Coachford College play St Francis College Rochestown.





Those games are to be played next Wednesday December 6th with fixtures to be confirmed.