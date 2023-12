Abbey CBS are through to the quarter-finals of the Corn Uí Mhuirí.

The Tipp Town secondary school were successful in their preliminary quarter-final in Banteer this afternoon.

Abbey took on Hamilton High School Bandon and were victorious on a final scoreline of 0-14 to 0-12.





The result sees the Tipp school into the last eight of the Munster U19A Schools football competition.