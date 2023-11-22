Abbey CBS through to Corn Uí Mhuirí knockout stages

Abbey CBS suffered defeat in the Corn Uí Mhuiri this afternoon.

The Tipp Town school were taking on Clonakilty Community College in Bishopstown in their final group game.

Five points from Shane Quigley had the Tipp side up 0-11 to 1-03 with fifteen minutes left however a late surge from the Cork school saw them come back with the aid of the wind and win by a point on a final scoreline of 1-09 to 0-11.





Despite this, Abbey finish second in the group and will be in the draws for the knockout stages.