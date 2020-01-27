Town lose out in Limerick to Fairview Rangers

Clonmel Town’s interest in this seasons Munster Junior Cup ended disappointingly in the Fairgreen on Sunday afternoon where they lost out to Limerick side Fairview Rangers 3-1.

Town started the game well and hit the front as early as the 5th minute through Jamie Ahearne, when he scored a screamer from 25 yards. Although Fairview were enjoying the majority of the possession, Town defended well to sniff out any dangerous attacks. The away side ‬had a couple of other chances which could have extended their lead but went in at the break one goal to the good.

However, disaster struck for Town in the first minute of the 2nd half when they conceded an equaliser when Eddie Byrnes struck. Ten minutes later they found themselves behind through a deflected goal which gave them an uphill battle. Despite giving it everything to force an equaliser they were hit on the break and conceded a late third through Robbie Kelleher which gave Fairview victory and passage to the 5th round.