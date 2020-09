The battle for the Tour de France points competition resumes for Carrick-on-Suir’s Sam Bennett later today.

After a rest day yesterday, the peloton are taking on another mountainous stage.

Stage 16 takes in five categorised climbs in the 164 kilometres from La Tour du Pin to Villard de Lans.

Bennett has a 45 point lead over Peter Sagan in the battle for the green ‘points’ jersey.

The crucial part of today’s stage for Bennett comes in an Intermediate sprint after 44 kilometres.