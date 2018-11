2018 marks the end of the under 21 inter-county Hurling Championship as in 2019 the competition will become an under 20 competition.

Tipperary claimed the title last September and while the majority of the players will move on to other grades some of the players will be young enough to take part once more at under 20 level.

One such player is 2018 All Ireland winner Paddy Cadell who will still be eligible to compete for a place on the Tipp team next year at under 20 level.