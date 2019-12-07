Tipperary teams in action in GAA this weekend

Loughmore Castleiney and JK Brackens meet in the Mid Tipp Senior Football final this afternoon.

Loughmore are the defending champions while Brackens were beaten in the county final this year.

The game in Templetuohy throws-in at 3pm.

Round 3 of the West Senior Football Championship has Éire Óg Annacarty in action against Aherlow Gaels.

Throw-in is at 1.30 in Dundrum.

The destination of the South Tipp Under 21 hurling title will be decided this afternoon.

Ballingarry go up against Killenaule in Monroe at 2pm.