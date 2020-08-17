Tipperary SHC quarter-finals draw to take place live on Tipp FM this evening

The draw for the quarter-finals of the county senior hurling championship takes place this evening.

The draw will be broadcast live on Tipp FM during Extra Time from 7pm.

The four group winners, who are Borrisileigh, Kiladangan, Thurles Sarsfields and Clonoulty Rossmore, will be matched up against the four group runners-up, who are Nenagh Eire Og, Loughmore-Castleiney, Toomevara and Drom and Inch.

The quarter-finals are scheduled for two weeks time.

The draw for the Seamus O’Riain quarter-finals will also take place this evening.

The four group winners there were Carrick Swans, Templederry, Thurles Sarsfields B and Newport.

They’ll each be drawn to play one of the four group runners up of Mullinahone, Silvermines, Lorrha and Killenaule.