All three Tipperary clubs in the AIL are in action today.

Nenagh Ormond play host to Old Crescent in Division 2A.

The action gets underway at 1.30pm in New Ormond Park.

Cashel entertain Buccaneers in Spafield from 2.30pm.

Meanwhile in Division 2C, Clonmel and Bruff kick off at 2.30pm in Ardgaoithe.