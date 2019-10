Carrick on Suir rider Michael O’Loughlin finished just outside the podium positions in today’s Chrono des Nations Under 23 time trial.

Riding for Team Wiggins le Col the current Irish U23 time trial champion took 4th today in France.

Jasper De Plus of Belgium took the honours with 22 year old O’Loughlin just 27 second’s off 3rd place covering the 36 kilometre course in 42 minutes 46 seconds.