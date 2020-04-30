Tipperary LGFA waive all county board fees for 2020

The Tipperary Ladies Gaelic Football Association have waived all County Board fees that were due to be paid this year.

Some age groups have been particularly effected by the Covid-19 measures and have hardly played any football this year.

Lar Roche says clubs shouldn’t have to worry about paying fees at this difficult time:

“It’s something that’s within our control – everything else seems to be out of our control. The clubs are what makes up the county board, not the people on the county executive or anything like that.

“It’s the clubs. They make the decisions. The people on the executive try to guide the clubs in whatever way but the clubs make the decisions and they’re the ones that put girls on the field.

“We want everybody back playing football next year and, if at all possible, this year. That’s the goal – to get everybody back playing and not to be worrying about money.”

A number of different age groups have had their play curtailed this season because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Chairman Lar Roche highlighted some of the activity that should have been taking place at the moment:

“On the Bank Holiday Monday coming, our U-16 championship should be finishing up and I think there’s only 2 or 3 rounds played of that with the weather at the start of the year and then the shutdown.

“Our U-14s should have had their Féile on the Easter Bank Holiday Monday. The U-12s should be in the middle of their championship now – they should have 3 or 4 rounds played.

“All those things are gone by the wayside. There isn’t a hope of getting those finished this year.”