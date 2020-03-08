Tipperary hurlers and footballers in action today

Tipperary travel to Pearse Stadium today to play Galway in the National Hurling League.

The stakes are high as both teams will be hoping to secure a place in the quarter finals.

It will be the first Allianz League clash between the counties since the 2017 final and Tipp FM will have live coverage from 2pm in association with Sullivan Family Butchers, Brooklands, Nenagh. Live commentary will be provided by Stephen Gleeson and Ken Hogan.

Meanwhile, Tipperary footballers face last years All-Ireland finalists Galway today.

Tipp boss Shane Ronayne has named the same side that drew with Waterford in their last outing, while Galway manager Tim Rabbitt has opted for just one change, with Lauren Diskin replacing Dearbhla Gower in goal.