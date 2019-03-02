Tipperary Greyhounds compete for Ladbrokes Easter Cup

Tipperary greyhounds make up a quarter of the field as twelve greyhounds remain in the race for the €50,000 Ladbrokes Easter Cup in Shelbourne Park ahead of semi final weekend.

Both races will be ran on tonight’s race card, with the top three in each semi progressing to next weekend’s Easter Cup final.

2018 Derby runner-up Magical Bale, trained by Pat Guilfoyle in Moneygall, is the highest profile name left among the Tipperary representatives.

Cappawhite trainer Pat Buckley’s duo Tullig Footpad – who won his second round heat in 29.72 – along with 2018 Con & Annie Kirby Winner Droopys Davy will all take to the traps in the same semi final.