Tipperary GAA and Tipp FM to team up for streaming of games this weekend

Tipperary GAA are beefing up their online coverage of club championship games and are also looking to develop midweek highlights packages.

The County Board has finalised details of its pricing for online streaming of games, announcing weekend and season packages, while season ticket holders will receive free access to the service.

Four games will be broadcast live this weekend, in conjunction with live radio commentary here on Tipp FM.

Tipperary County Board Secretary Tim Floyd spoke to Fran Curry on Tipp Today earlier ahead of the start of the club hurling championship.

He says they’re looking to work with clubs to devleop comprehensive video coverage of games:

“It would be nice if we had a TV [channel] – Tipp GAA, or something like that – to show highlights during the week.

“We’ve asked clubs – it’s part of the policy that we’ve sent out to clubs in relation to this, that we’re allowing them to video games that we’re not streaming. Because a lot of the clubs are looking for permission to stream their own games on Facebook.

“We’re not stopping them, as long as we’re not streaming the same game. But we’re asking them to send in, as part of the policy, that they would send in [the footage] to us.

“… They’re to get permission and then send in a copy of the video so we could maybe include them in a highlights programme during the week.

“So that’s all part of the plan and we could even maybe preview games – if a team was playing, we could show clips of those matches that the teams would have played prior to a big game.”

