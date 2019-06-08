Tipperary footballers named ahead of Down challenge

The Tipp manager has opted for the same fifteen which started the recent Munster semi-final fixture against Limerick.
The team lines out as follows:
1. Evan Comerford – Kilsheelan-Kilcash
2. Alan Campbell – Moyle Rovers
3. John Meagher – Loughmore-Castleiney
4. Shane O’Connell – Golden-Kilfeacle
5. Kevin Fahey – Clonmel Commercials
6. Robbie Kiely – Carbery Rangers
7. Emmett Moloney – Drom-Inch
8. Steven O’Brien – Ballina
9. Liam Casey – Cahir
10. Josh Keane – Golden-Kilfeacle
11. Paul Maher – Kilsheelan-Kilcash
12. Brian Fox – Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill
13. Conor Sweeney (Capt.) – Ballyporeen
14. Michael Quinlivan – Clonmel Commercials
15. Liam McGrath – Loughmore-Castleiney
16. Michael O’Reilly – Clonmel Commercials
17. Jimmy Feehan – Killenaule
18. Bill Maher – Kilsheelan-Kilcash
19. Philip Austin – Borrisokane
20. Jack Kennedy – Clonmel Commercials
21. Daire Brennan – Kilsheelan-Kilcash
22. Liam Boland – Moyle Rovers
23. Dan O’Meara – Kiladangan
24. Ben Hyland – Fr. Sheehy’s
25. John Lyons – Grangemockler-Ballyneale
26. Jack Delahunty – Newport