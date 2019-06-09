Tipperary footballers must look forward

League form will have little bearing on this afternoons All Ireland Senior Football Qualifier between Tipperary and Down.

That’s the view of rising star Dan O’Meara who impressed during Tipp’s league campaign.

Having lost out to Limerick in their first game of the Munster Championship Tipp have to win this afternoon or their season is over.

O’Meara says that loss showed that what level you’re at in the league doesn’t really matter when it comes to the cut and thrust of championship football.

Throw in is at 2 o'clock this afternoon in Newry