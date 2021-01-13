Tipp woman to be honoured for services to sport

A Tipperary woman is to receive nationwide recognition this week at the Federation of Irish Sport, Volunteers in Sport awards.

Pauline Nugent, from Portroe, will receive the ‘Tipperary award’ for her work with the Ormonde Special Olympics Club in Nenagh.

She has worked with the club for over 20 years, along with working as head coach for Munster and Ireland special olympics teams.

The Portroe native is also an Athletics official at the Special Olympics World Games.

Pauline is to receive the award on Wednesday evening during the ceremony at 7 o’clock on the Federation of Irish Sport Facebook page.