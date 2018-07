Tipperary town’s Amy Leigh Murphy Crowe has been selected on the Ireland squad to compete at the World Cup rugby 7s.

IRFU Director of Sevens Rugby Anthony Eddy confirmed the record try scorer, who played her club rugby with Clanwilliam, would be travelling to San Francisco.

The tournament features the world’s top 24 mens and 16 womens teams and will be played on 20th – 21st July.