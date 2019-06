Tipp ladies footballers go into tomorrow afternoon’s Munster Intermediate final against Clare as hot favourites.

The Premier are back in the intermediate ranks having been relegated from Senior last year.

But they’re now expected to come out on top of the Intermediate competition again – something their manager Shane Ronayne says they can’t shy away from.

He says they’re still going to take it game by game…

Throw in in Cappamore is at noon tomorrow.