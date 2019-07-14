Tipp should not underestimate Laois

Former Tipp hurler Conor O Brien says it’s important Tipp take Laois seriously and don’t become complacent ahead of today’s hurling quarter final.

Tipp go into the game off the back of a disappointing performance and losing against Limerick in the Munster final.

Laois on the other hand have been on a roll after their MacDonagh Cup win against Westmeath and their win against Dublin last time out.

Eire Og Annacarthy native and former Tipp hurler Conor O Brien says Laois have the momentum going into this game

Throw in this afternoon in Croke Park is at 4pm.

We’ll have live commentary of the game here on Tipp FM in association with Mulcahy Car Sales, Ardcroney, Nenagh, and the Dulux Paint Centre, Arrabawn Home Value, Tyone Mill, Nenagh.