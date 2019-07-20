Tipp ladies in action

The county’s senior and intermediate camogie teams are both in action today.

The Tipp seniors make the trip to Meath for their final Group 2 Championship game.

The Premier are already guaranteed a place in the quarter-finals – however victory today would secure them the runner-up spot in their group behind Cork.

Throw-in is at 5 o’clock this evening in Donaghmore, Ashbourne.

At the same time the Tipp Intermediate’s play host to Carlow.

Their Group 2 Championship clash is on at The Ragg.

Meanwhile in Intermediate Ladies Football

Tipp take on Longford in the second round of the All Ireland Championship this Sunday at 1pm in Sean Treacy Park in Tipp Town.