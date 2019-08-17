Tipp Intermediate Ladies Footballers Book All Ireland Spot

Tipp’s Intermediate Ladies Footballers are heading to Croke Park.

Shane Ronayne’s side overcame a resurgent Sligo in Nowlan Park this afternoon to face either Meath or Roscommon in the decider.

Ronayne’s side flexed their strength in the opening twenty-minutes and two goals from Caoimhe Condon and one from Angela McGuigan, combined with a ruthless volley of points within the first twenty two minutes helped them to a fourteen point half time lead.

To their credit, Sligo came out spirited and managed to claw back some space as they hit the back of the Tipp net two times in the second half.

The shots had been fired in the first half, though and the gap was too much to threaten Tipp’s lead.

Final score in Nowlan Park was 3-15 to 3-5 for the Premier, with Cahir’s Aishling Moloney crowned Player of the Match.