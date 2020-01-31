Tipp hurlers hope to pick up their first league campaign win

Tipperary senior hurlers face Cork on Saturday evening in the second round of the National Hurling League.

The Premier County travel to Páirc Uí Chaoimh hoping to pick up their first win of the league campaign.

Manager Liam Sheedy says the players are a little behind in their physical preparations but know exactly where they need to be come Championship time.

Tipp FM will have full live commentary of the National Allianz hurling league from Páirc Uí Chaoimh this Saturday at 7pm in association with Sullivan Family Butchers, Brookland’s, Nenagh.