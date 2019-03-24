Tipp Footballers relegated to Division 3

Tipperary Footballers have been relegated from Division 2 of the National Football League.

The Premier needed to beat Clare and hope Cork lost to Armagh to avoid going down.

However, the Banner proved too much, stealing the win with two injury time points. The match finishing 3-15 to 1-19.

George Hannigan was on the commentary team for Tipp FM sport and has this full time report.



Meanwhile Cork secured their division 2 status with a narrow win over their northern rivals.

Liam Kearns’ squad will now play their 2020 league campaign in the lower tier.