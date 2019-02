Tipp footballers have spent the week since their draw with Fermanagh working on areas they were poor in.

Their forward play was one aspect players and management felt needed work going into tomorrow’s clash with Donegal.

Tipp welcome top of the table Donegal to Semple Stadium for a 2 o’clock throw in.

Premier captain Conor Sweeney says they’ve had plenty to work on…

And we’ll have live coverage of the game here on Tipp FM, in association with Kevin O’Leary Opel Clonmel.