Tipp boss playing down promotion to Division 1

Tipp senior football manager Liam Kearns is playing down his side’s chances of promotion from Division 2.

Speaking to Tipp FM, the Kerry-man says the Premier are still the outsiders at the top end of the table.

Tipp travel to Down on Sunday, with another trip up north to face Cavan in the final game of the group stages.

Liam Kearns criticised the layout of the fixtures…

