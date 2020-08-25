Thurles Sarsfields without star player Billy McCarthy for rest of season

By Stephen Gleeson

It’s been confirmed that Thurles Sarsfields will be without star player Billy McCarthy for the rest of the season after he picked up a third cruciate injury in as many years.

The knee injury occurred late on in the round three game against Moycarkey Borris when he was forced off the field with the dreaded injury subsequently confirmed.

The Cathedral town side will face Nenagh Eire Og this weekend in the county senior hurling quarter finals.

All four senior hurling quarter finals are live this weekend on Tipp FM.