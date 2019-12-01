Sunday GAA results

The results are in for a number of local games across the Premier county today.

In the North U21 A championship Semi final in Borrisokane it finished Kiladangan 2-17 Roscrea 0-13.

While in the Mid Tipp U21 B hurling semi finals in Holycross it was Drom Inch 4-19 Upperchurch Drombane 0-08 and Gurtnahoe Glengoole 1-16 Loughmore Castleiney 1-12 in Templetuohy. Gurtnahoe Glengoole will now face Drom & Inch next weekend.

In Littleton it finished Moycarkey Borris 1-15 Ballycahill 3-16 in the Mid Tipp U21 A hurling championship.

In Thurles Outside field it was Thurles Sarsfields 1-14 JK Brackens Og 0-15. They will play Holycross Ballycahill next weekend.

Hosts Golden Kilfeackle overcame Arravale 2-15 to 0-10 in the West Tipp U21 B hurling semi final. Golden now play Sean Treacys in the West final next weekend

In Bansha it finished Galtee Rovers 7-17 Rockwell Rosegreen 1-6 in the West Tipp U21 C hurling semi final. While, in the North U21 A championship it was Kilruane MacDonaghs 0-14 Toomevara 1-12 in Borrisoleigh.