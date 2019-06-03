Strong work ethic ensures Tipp win over Clare

Tipp ran out comprehensive 13 point winners over Clare at Ennis yesterday afternoon in the Munster Senior Hurling Championship.

Liam Sheedy’s side will now progress out of the Munster championship and into the All Ireland series as a result of the win.

However they aren’t yet assured of a place in the Munster final.

Tipp played with the aid of a strong wind in the first half and etched out a six point half time lead going in 1-14 to 0-11 up.

Again Tipp took control over Clare after half time with second half goals from Bonner Maher and Seamus Callanan ensuring a Tipp win.

At the final whistle it was 3-21 to 0-17 .

Speaking to Tipp FM Sport after the game Tipp manager Liam Sheedy said he was pleased with the work rate and commitment of his players.