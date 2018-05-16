St Michaels suffer shock defeat to Old Bridge in TSDL

An extraordinary result in the premier league of the TSDL last evening as champions St. Michael’s dropped their first points of the season in a one nil defeat to relegation threatened Old Bridge in Green Lane.

An Aaron Arrigan goal separated the sides in a result that has significant ramifications at the bottom of the table with Old Bridge and Glengoole Utd both battling to avoid the second relegation place.

The result sees Old Bridge level on points with Glengoole with one final game to be played between Glengoole and St. michaels.

Any result for Glengoole will see them safe and Old Bridge relegated but a St Michael’s victory will result in a relegation play off between Old Bridge and Glengoole.

Emmett Ryan, Old Bridge manager spoke to Tipp FM’s Ronan Quirke after the game