St Michael’s deserving of Junior Cup

Following a 16 week delay St Michael’s face Sherrif YC in the FAI Junior Cup final.

The last time the sides met in this competition – in a quarter final in 2015 – penalties were needed before the Dublin side came out on top.

St Michael’s are heading into their sixth final since 2000, but Sherrif YC provide tough opponants – they’ve won the competition 4 times since 2012.

The game is fixed for 2pm this afternoon in Eamonn Deasy Park, in Galway.

Speaking on Across the Line on Tipp FM last night Chairperson of St. Michael’s Ray Lonergan praised the teams perseverance.