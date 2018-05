There was a top of the table clash in the TSDL Division 1 league in Clogheen last night as already promoted Vee Rovers played their final TSDL league 1 fixture against title rivals Cahir Park.

The game finished 0-0 which means that Cahir can still secure promotion to the premier league along with the league title.

After the game Cahir Park coach Colm Lonergan spoke to Tipp FM Sport.