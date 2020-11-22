“It should’ve been a Leinster referee” – Liam Sheedy frustrated over Limerick referee

Liam Sheedy has expressed his frustrations with the referee appointed to officiate yesterday’s All-Ireland Quarter-Final with Galway.

The Tribesmen ran out 3-23 to 2-24 winners over the Premier in the Gaelic Grounds yesterday.

Limerick’s Johnny Murphy refereed the game and sent off Cathal Barrett following two yellow cards.

Speaking to Tipp FM after the game, Sheedy, whilst admitting Galway deserved their victory, felt a Leinster referee should have been in charge:

“There’s loads of referees from various different counties, I just think there was no need to have had a situation like you had today. It should’ve been a Leinster referee in my view.

“I want to be very clear, the best team won on the day.

“Galway deserved to go through to the All-Ireland Semi-Final, I have no complaints.

“But unfortunately as it turned out, the first card was probably a big moment because as a result of the second knock then we ended up being down a man and ultimately, down a man against a team like Galway, you’re going to pay a heavy price.”