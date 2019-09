Tipperary’s Sam Bennett took his second victory of this year’s Vuelta a Espana.

Bennett claimed his 13th win at stage 14 in Oviedo.

An incident in the final kilometre of the 188km stage saw dozens of riders hit the deck and ended the challenge of a host of sprinters.

But the Carrick-on Suir and Bora-Hansgrohe rider avoided the chaos to the finish line and claim a fifth grand tour stage victory of his career and his second in this year’s Spanish classic.