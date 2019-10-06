Saturday GAA results

The County Minor Hurling titles were up for decision yesterday.
At the final whistle in the B final in Boherlahan it was Arravale 1-9 Borrisoleigh 1-14.
In the A final in Templederry it was Drom & Inch 1-22 Kiladangan 1-07.
There were three County Intermediate Hurling Preliminary quarter-finals.
The game between Kilsheelan and Ballybacon in Monroe finished Kilsheelan 2-10 Ballybacon 0-07.
In Drombane Golden Kilfeacleran out winners over Moneygall on a scoreline of 4-10 to 2-12.
Meanwhile in Borrisoleigh at full time it was Sean Treacy’s 0-21 Moyne Templetuohy 1-15.
In Fethard in the County Junior B Football quarter final at the final whistle it was Clonmel Commercials 2-7 and Rockwell Rovers 4-7.