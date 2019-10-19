Saturday GAA fixtures

The line up for the final of the O’Riain Cup will be decided this afternoon.

Templederry and Holycross Ballycahill will meet in the first of the semi-finals at 1.30 in Borrisoleigh.

At 3.30 in Littleton Mullinahone and JK Brackens meet in the other semi-final.

The Intermediate Hurling semi-finals are also down for decision this afternoon.

Kiladangan and Golden Kilfeacle meet in The Ragg at 1.30 while Kilsheelan take on Sean Treacy’s in Leahy Park, Cashel at 3.30

Gortnahoe and Galtee Rovers face into a County Intermediate hurling relegation battle in Boherlahan at 2.

In County Junior A hurling Arravale and Nenagh Éire Óg meet in Templederry at 4 o’clock.

The game between Lorrha and Moyne Templetuohy in the County Junior B Football semi-final due to take place today at 2 o’clock in Moneygall has been rescheduled due to a bereavement in Lorrha to Sunday at 5pm.