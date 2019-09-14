Saturday GAA fixtures

There are 3 games down for decision in the County senior football championship this afternoon.



Ballyporeen meet Ardfinnan in New Inn at 3.30, while Cahir go up against Kilsheelan Kilcash in Munroe at the same time.

Then, at 5pm, Clonmel Commercials take on Galtee Rovers in Golden.

===

One of the Mid Tipp senior hurling Quarter Finals takes place this afternoon.

Drom & Inch take on Clonakenny in Templetuohy at 3.30.

===

Turning to North Tipp now, and two of the senior hurling Quarter Finals take place in Nenagh this afternoon.

First up at 4pm – Kiladangan take on Kilruane McDonagh’s, and at 5:30pm – Ballina meet Burgess.