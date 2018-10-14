Sars seeking silverware in County Intermediate Hurling Final

Cashel King Cormacs and Thurles Sarsfields meet this afternoon in the County Intermediate Hurling final.

It’s the second game of a double header in Holycross – the first of which is the county senior football semi final meeting of Ardfinnan and Loughmore Castleiney.

Sars have contested a number of finals at this grade over the last few years – however they failed to make the cut last year.

While Cashel secretary Aodan Wrenn says despite already having secured senior status they want to make a statement today…

Throw in in Holycross is at 3:30.